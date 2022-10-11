NATIONAL

Sindh takes back administrative control of three Karachi hospitals

By Staff Report
A security guard outside the Adult Vaccination Center at the Dow University Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Pakistan has granted approval to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine according to people familiar with the matter. The South Asian country has already ordered 1.2 million doses from Chinese state-backed vaccine developer Sinopharm, and has also given approval to AstraZeneca Plcs shot for private use. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KARACHI: Sindh government has taken back the administrative authority of three hospitals in Karachi from the federal government after a period of three years.

The administration of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), and the National Institute of Pediatrics Karachi (NICH) was handed over to the province.

The federal government approved the province’s request to transfer the control to it on a 25-year lease.

The Sindh government will look after the administrative and financial affairs of the facilities. The control of hospitals was taken over by the federal government during the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Under the lease agreement, the land of the three hospitals in Karachi will remain in the name of the federal government, the Sindh government, however. will be able to make appointments and recruitments.

In January 2019, the Supreme Court rejected the Sindh government’s appeal and ordered the federal government to take control of the institutions.

Staff Report

