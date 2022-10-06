NATIONAL

11 killed in Indus Highway accident

By Monitoring Report
ISLAMABAD: At least 11 people were killed and 12 others injured in a road crash near Jamshoro district of Sindh on Thursday.

The accident happened in the Sehwan district of the province when a passenger van hit a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where several of them are said to be in critical condition.

The van was on its way to the port city of Karachi from Bahawalpur when it met the accident, said the reports.

The deceased include both the van and the truck driver, three women, and two kids.

