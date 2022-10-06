NATIONAL

Nation continues to witness rise in dengue fever cases

By Staff Report
A worker fumigates to kill mosquito larvae to fight against the spread of dengue fever at a residential area of Lahore on September 27, 2019.

ISLAMABAD: The rise in the number of dengue fever continues a strong momentum in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 480 more people were diagnosed with the disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial health department reported on Wednesday night. The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 2,507 and the total number of cases so far this year has reached 10,401.

Sindh reported 418 new infections. The worst-hit area was Karachi which reported 355 new cases.

The total number of cases so far this year in the province has reached 11,560.

Punjab reported 335 new cases in the last 24 hours. Lahore reported 158 new cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 100 cases. The total number of dengue cases in Punjab so far this year has gone up to 7,775.

The government has launched an anti-dengue campaign including raising public awareness in response to the alarmingly high number of cases in the country and has taken special measures at dengue hotspots to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

Staff Report

