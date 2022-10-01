CITY

Chughtai Lab receives accreditation from College of American Pathology

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Chughtai Lab, a leading diagnostic pathology lab in Pakistan, announced on Saturday it had received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

CAP accreditation is the highest international quality standard for pathology labs. It requires successful participation in the College of American Pathologists Proficiency Testing (PT) program, followed by a physical inspection of the lab by a team of international experts. Chughtai Lab underwent a rigorous three-day inspection at the end of June and has now received full accreditation by the College of American Pathologists.

“Chughtai Lab is committed to delivering high quality and accurate diagnostics to our patients,” said Dr AS Chughtai, CEO Chughtai Healthcare. “This accreditation from CAP is welcome recognition of the quality standards that we maintain to deliver accurate and timely lab reports to our patients and their doctors. This is an important milestone for us, and will motivate us to continue to strive to meet and exceed the most stringent international quality standards.”

CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program is recognized as a gold standard in laboratory accreditation. The CAP accreditation process ensures highest care standards for patients and a rigorous check of the lab’s records, and quality control protocols of the procedures on more than 3500 indicators.

“We have been awaiting a long time for this day. This CAP Accreditation is a credit to the hard work and dedication of the entire Chughtai Lab team. This accreditation is a testament to our commitment to delivering the highest laboratory standards through quality and accuracy,” said Dr Omar Chughtai, Director of Operations Chughtai Lab.

 

 

Previous articleFarmers protest calls off dialogue with Govt after ‘threats hurled by interior minister’
Next articleUSA beat China to win 11th women’s basketball World Cup
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Policeman killed, another wounded in RYK firing

LAHORE/RAHIM YAR KHAN: Punjab police chief Faisal Shahkar paid tribute to Constable Muhammad Akbar, who was killed in Rahim Yar Khan in an exchange...
Read more
LAHORE

Dengue rise prompt govt to ban half-sleeve shirts in public places

LAHORE: As part of measures to control dengue, the Punjab government on Thursday took important decisions including strict action against those continuously violating SOPs...
Read more
LAHORE

Climate change should be more dramatic

The judgement by the Election Commission in the reference sent by the National Assembly Speaker about Imran Khan’s non-declaration of assets has been reserved....
Read more
LAHORE

First Pakistani boy earns YouTube ‘Diamond Play Button’

LAHORE: Social media is reaching the heights of growth day by day and the revolution coming through it is exposing us to new dimensions...
Read more
LAHORE

Smog prevention: Punjab to ban stubble, garbage burning under section 144

LAHORE: As part of measures to prevent smog, the Punjab government has decided to impose Section 144 across the province to ban the burning...
Read more
LAHORE

Toba Tek Singh DC assumes charge

MULTAN: Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad has assumed charge as the deputy commissioner of Toba Tek Singh district, his office said. After assuming the office, Arshad held...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Absence from hearing: Court issues arrest warrants for PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate Islamabad on Saturday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s Chairman Imran Khan over his continued absence from court in...

Chinese mark National Day with blooming patriotism, pride and confidence ahead of key Party congress

International biker crushed to death

Indian troops martyr 17 Kashmiris in September alone

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.