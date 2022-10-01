Chughtai Lab receives accreditation from College of American Pathology

LAHORE: Chughtai Lab, a leading diagnostic pathology lab in Pakistan, announced on Saturday it had received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

CAP accreditation is the highest international quality standard for pathology labs. It requires successful participation in the College of American Pathologists Proficiency Testing (PT) program, followed by a physical inspection of the lab by a team of international experts. Chughtai Lab underwent a rigorous three-day inspection at the end of June and has now received full accreditation by the College of American Pathologists.

“Chughtai Lab is committed to delivering high quality and accurate diagnostics to our patients,” said Dr AS Chughtai, CEO Chughtai Healthcare. “This accreditation from CAP is welcome recognition of the quality standards that we maintain to deliver accurate and timely lab reports to our patients and their doctors. This is an important milestone for us, and will motivate us to continue to strive to meet and exceed the most stringent international quality standards.”

CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program is recognized as a gold standard in laboratory accreditation. The CAP accreditation process ensures highest care standards for patients and a rigorous check of the lab’s records, and quality control protocols of the procedures on more than 3500 indicators.

“We have been awaiting a long time for this day. This CAP Accreditation is a credit to the hard work and dedication of the entire Chughtai Lab team. This accreditation is a testament to our commitment to delivering the highest laboratory standards through quality and accuracy,” said Dr Omar Chughtai, Director of Operations Chughtai Lab.