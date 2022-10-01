Sports

USA beat China to win 11th women’s basketball World Cup

By Agencies

SYDNEY: Tournament MVP A’ja Wilson poured in 19 points as the all-conquering United States crushed China 83-61 to win their fourth straight women’s basketball World Cup and 11th overall in Sydney on Saturday.

Kelsey Plum added 17 points and Jewell Loyd 11 as the Chinese were overpowered by a formidable team that stretched their unbeaten streak in the competition to 30 games.

The US went to half-time with a 43-33 lead and there was no stopping them in front of 15,895 fans at Sydney SuperDome — the biggest-ever crowd for a women’s basketball match in Australia. The 22-point differential was the highest in World Cup final history, reinforcing their dominance.

“Some great players, five-time Olympians, were not part of this team and there was probably some around the world thinking, ‘now’s the time to get the USA’,” said US coach Cheryl Reeve, after the retirements of Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

“I think we showed the depth of talent we have, and it was on display. “I thought we just had a really good tournament, particularly defensively,” she added. “They’re hard to play against and we had some really great moments.”

In front of the watching Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming, the odds were heavily stacked against China, who were led by Li Yueru with 19 points and took home their first medal since 1994.

On top of being 10-time champions, the USA were coming off a record-breaking 83-43 semi-final victory against Canada, the biggest win ever in a World Cup last four, and they had beaten China 77-66 in the group phase.

The Chinese had also lost all seven previous World Cup clashes with the American juggernaut, and by an average 22 points.

“We came on a mission and we played pretty good,” said Wilson, who won the Most Valuable Player award to go with the WNBA title she won last month with the Las Vegas Aces. “This is what you live for, this is my job and I love my job and what I do.”

 

Previous articleChughtai Lab receives accreditation from College of American Pathology
Next articleAmbassador Moin for proactive climate action to mitigate effects of climate change
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Man Utd ‘warrior’ Martinez faces Haaland test in Manchester derby

LONDON: Erik ten Hag's faith in Manchester United "warrior" Lisandro Martinez will be put to the test as Manchester City striker Erling Haaland aims...
Read more
Sports

Dara Nangyali, DC Sarkar off to flying start in Peshawar Football League Season-5

PESHAWAR: Dara Nangyali and DC Sarkar off to a flying start after recording opening day victories in the Peshawar Football League Season 5, which...
Read more
Sports

Bismah eyes momentum ahead of ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup

LAHORE: After undergoing a 10-day camp at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke and three days of intense practice and preparations in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Pakistan...
Read more
Sports

Batter Haider Ali in hospital with viral illness

LAHORE: Cricketer Haider Ali was taken to hospital because of a viral illness during the T20 against England on Friday. Ali is the second Pakistan...
Read more
Sports

Antonio Inoki, Japanese pro-wrestler politician with N. Korea ties, dies

TOKYO: Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestling star turned politician, widely known for his match with Muhammad Ali and ties to North Korea, has...
Read more
Sports

Phil Salt-powered victory leads England to level series with Pakistan

LAHORE: English opener Phil Salt played the career best volatile innings of 88 n.o. off 41 balls to overhaul a competitive total against Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

International biker crushed to death

BUREWALA: International biker Baba Mudassar was crushed to death on his way back from a funeral here the other day. According to details, international biker...

Indian troops martyr 17 Kashmiris in September alone

Ambassador Moin for proactive climate action to mitigate effects of climate change

USA beat China to win 11th women’s basketball World Cup

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.