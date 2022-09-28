Gardezi for awareness of farming community on modern production technology

LAHORE: Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi chaired the first meeting in Lahore to review the production strategy of the next wheat crop.

While addressing the meeting, Gardezi called for ensuring production targets of wheat for next crop and assigning the field staff to perform their duty of making the farmers aware about modern production technology.

Provincial Minister directed to provide standardized agricultural inputs to the farmers and issued instructions to the DG Agriculture(Extension) to hold meeting with the authorities of irrigation department for availability of canal water to the farmers at time of wheat sowing. He maintained that he will personally monitor the sowing process of wheat and in this regard he directed to organize mega farmer’s gathering at Divisional and District level.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that there is need to aware the farmers regarding non-cultivation varieties of wheat crop so that, the farmers use only approved varieties of wheat seed which can increase the yield per acre. Provincial Minister Agriculture also constituted special committee for ensuring production targets of wheat which will frame the strategy for achieving the production targets, so wheat production could be increased.

Meeting was attended by Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Anjum Ali, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Rana Muhammad Faqir Ahmad, Director Agricultural Information Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar, Director Crop Reporting Abdul Qayyum and other senior officers.