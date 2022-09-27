NATIONAL

PakVitae distributes 15,000 water purifiers to flood affected people across Pakistan

By Staff Report

Islamabad: PakVitae has distributed its Every Water branded 15,000 micro sized water purifiers through partner organizations, to flood affected people across Pakistan including Sindh, KP, Balochistan and Punjab.

According to details, these innovative filters are now providing clean water at 15,000 points delivering 500,000 liters per hour and these off-grid purifiers are easy to maintain and purify water with 99.9999% efficiency besides carrying a 2 years performance warranty.

The purifiers are developed using indigenous innovative ERM (Esoteric Resistive Membrane) technology and the technology was invented by the UET Lahore Chemical Engineering graduates and Founders of Pakvitae, Shayan Sohail and Arslan Ahmed.

PakVitae ultrafilters have undergone rigorous field use providing millions of liters of clean water from hundreds of contaminated water sources across Pakistan, India, and Africa. Over 300,000 individuals have benefited from everywater across the globe.

Unlike centralized water purification solutions which tend to get crowded, require power, infrastructure, and supervision, these purifiers are provided to individual families who can easily maintain them and get readily available clean drinking water in their homes / camps.

Each purifier costs only Rs. 4000 and comes with a 15 liters container. This solution helps contain plastic pollution and carbon emissions as each filter saves upto 2 tons of Carbon dioxide and 400 kgs of plastic waste over it’s lifetime of two years, delivering 10,000 liters of clean drinking water, which is equal to the drinking water need of a 6-member family.

While talking about this technology and its use to purify water for drinking, Shayan Sohail, Chief Operating Officer of Pakvitae said that this ERM (esoteric resistive membrane) technology is patented in 82 regions across the globe and has been certified by world’s leading laboratories. The technology has received numerous national and international awards including Queen’s commonwealth award and national innovation award. The portability of every water purifier ensures democratization of clean drinking water which has proven to be the most suitable solution for calamity hit / remote areas, he added.

Ends.

Previous articlePakistan comes out of int’l isolation due to govt’s efforts: PM
Next articleGardezi for awareness of farming community on modern production technology
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gardezi for awareness of farming community on modern production technology

LAHORE: Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi chaired the first meeting in Lahore to review the production strategy of the next wheat...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan comes out of int’l isolation due to govt’s efforts: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday describing his meetings with world leaders on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) moot in Samarkand, Uzbekistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad urges ECP to send reference for Shehbaz’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary blasted Shehbaz Sharif and said that there was no need to investigate the latest audio...
Read more
NATIONAL

US urges Pakistan to seek debt relief from China

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged Pakistan to seek debt relief and restructuring from China, its single-largest creditor after the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lucky streak continues rupee gains Rs3.11 against dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee on Tuesday gained Rs3.11 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs233.90 against the previous day’s closing...
Read more
NATIONAL

IRC unveils reports to mitigate calamities turning into human disasters

ISLAMABAD: The International Rescue Committee (IRC) on Tuesday launched its recent reports on local adaptation plan of action (LAPA) conducted in four districts, two...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PakVitae distributes 15,000 water purifiers to flood affected people across Pakistan

Islamabad: PakVitae has distributed its Every Water branded 15,000 micro sized water purifiers through partner organizations, to flood affected people across Pakistan including Sindh,...

Pakistan comes out of int’l isolation due to govt’s efforts: PM

How democrats lost white voters

Fawad urges ECP to send reference for Shehbaz’s disqualification

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.