CITY

Smog prevention: Punjab to ban stubble, garbage burning under section 144

By Staff Report

LAHORE: As part of measures to prevent smog, the Punjab government has decided to impose Section 144 across the province to ban the burning of crop residues and garbage.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. The administrative secretaries of different departments including local government, housing, and transport, director-general Provincial Disaster Management Authority and officers concerned attended in the meeting.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal directed the officers to intensify the ongoing crackdown on industrial units and vehicles, causing environmental pollution. He said that it is imperative to take preemptive measures against smog, adding that all the relevant departments should carry out collective efforts to mitigate the impact of pollution. He also issued orders the Secretary Environmental Protection Department (EPD) to prepare a framework for the prevention of smog.

The chief secretary said that the ban on use of substandard fuel in steel mills and factories would be enforced and administrative and police officers would provide full support during anti-smog operations. He asked the Agriculture Department to promote farm mechanization to address the problem of stubble burning.

The EPD secretary gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that anti-smog squads have been formed in all districts. He said that the crackdown is underway against industries and vehicles that cause air pollution. Giving details, he mentioned that this year the authorities conducted 19,000 inspections, imposed fines of Rs440 million, besides registering 883 cases and sealing 664 units. He added that a control room has been set up in EPD to oversee the anti-smog measures.

 

Previous articleAt-home Raducanu survives wobble to reach Korea Open last 16
Next articlePM appeals philanthropists to donate generously for provision of food to flood-affected children
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Toba Tek Singh DC assumes charge

MULTAN: Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad has assumed charge as the deputy commissioner of Toba Tek Singh district, his office said. After assuming the office, Arshad held...
Read more
LAHORE

CITY NOTES: Bail, terrorism and contempt together

The good news is that Shahbaz Gill has got bail from the high court. Even better news is that he was not immediately rearrested...
Read more
LAHORE

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Eithad merged into PTI

LAHORE: Chaudhry Aurangzeb, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Eithad (PTE) on Wednesday announced merging his party into PTI during a meeting with former prime minister and PTI...
Read more
LAHORE

Mentally-challenged minor girl raped

LAHORE: A mentally-challenged minor girl was sexually assaulted by an unidentified accused here in Basti Chiragh Shah of the provincial metropolis. According to details, the...
Read more
LAHORE

DC says district leading in development work across division

MULTAN: Ali Anan Qamar, deputy commissioner of Muzaffargarh, added another feather to his cap by leading the district in development across the division of...
Read more
LAHORE

CITY NOTES: A merry monarch?

The match against Afghanistan could well have ended in an upset. We won only by one wicket, and I suspect that Naseem Shah reminded...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SCCI decries long-hour unscheduled outages in KP

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday expressed grave concern over unscheduled long-hour electricity loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asking Peshawar...

No concept of forced marriage in Islam: Ashrafi

PM appeals philanthropists to donate generously for provision of food to flood-affected children

Smog prevention: Punjab to ban stubble, garbage burning under section 144

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.