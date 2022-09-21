NATIONAL

PM appeals philanthropists to donate generously for provision of food to flood-affected children

By Staff Report

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed philanthropists and baby food manufacturing companies to come forward and donate generously to provide food to the flood-affected children.

In his video message from New York on Wednesday, he said that the children in the flood-hit areas are facing shortage of baby food and they need urgent cooperation of the nation. He said donations with regard to baby food should be provided to the National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Management Authorities, the armed forces, and others. He said that the Allah Almighty will give better reward for this humane donation.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the provincial governments and the armed forces for their efforts in providing relief to the flood victims.

He said Pakistan is passing through the most critical time of its history. He said we are facing financial and economic difficulties due to devastations caused by recent rains and floods. He called for collected efforts to come out of the present crisis.

Staff Report

