Drowning City

By Editor's Mail
Sensing the possibility of Mehar city getting submerged, the residents rushed to erect an embankment to stop floodwater from entering the city, but the protective embankment got breached soon as it could not face the ferocity of the flood. Many areas around the city have been inundated, and if more rains come down, as predicted by the Met office, Mehar city itself will struggle to survive. The authorities concerned should save the residents of the city before the calamity hits.

MUDASIR JALBANI

KARACHI

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

