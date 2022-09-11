Opinion

KE Exploitation

By Editor's Mail
0
0

K-Electric’s (KE) move to increase per-unit charges and the failure of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) in not finding anything wrong with it, new fuel adjustment charges have added to the worries of the people of Karachi.

The KE has only increased its customers’ anxiety and mental agony as it levied fuel adjustment charges on units consumed in May and June as well, inflating the bills to an unbearable level. Thousands of customers are finding it hard to pay these exorbitant amounts in bills.

- Advertisement -

It does not stop here though. The September bill will again come with even more backdated charges. This fuel adjustment charge makes no sense and needs to be revisited by Nepra, and the distribution companies (Discos) should manage things better and give some relief to the consumers who are already crushed by unprecedented inflation.

It is time the Supreme Court took sou motu notice and gave relief to the people of Karachi by making KE answerable for its arbitrary decisions despite resorting to unscheduled hours-long loadshedding every day.

Karachi definitely needs more players in the electricity supply sector to end KE’s monopoly which has been minting money on one pretext or the other for long. An intervention by the apex court is needed, especially because the federal and provincial governments do not seem to be serious in resolving any power issue related to the largest city of the country.

SYED FARHAN AHMED QADRI

KARACHI

Previous articleSchools rehab, relief funds for flood victims top priority of govt: Tanveer
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Fate of Pakistan

Pakistan is in a state of economic, political and social turmoil. As a result, its qualified and skilled citizens are looking for permanent residence...
Read more
Letters

Footprints

Reducing the carbon footprint is one of the biggest challenges for governments across the world. The temperature is rising and glaciers are melting at...
Read more
Letters

Unfair Recruitment

The Education and Literacy Department in Sindh recently recruited junior elementary school teachers (JESTs) and primary school teachers (PSTs). The induction process was quite...
Read more
Letters

Protecting Lives

Pakistan enjoys a geostrategic position for inland and distant transportation as 95 per cent freight and 90pc passengers use road facilities in the country....
Read more
Comment

Lessons from The Floods for Future Sustainable Development

Serious flooding in Pakistan has affected millions of people and has put them in a very precarious position. Due to the floods, recent torrential...
Read more
Comment

Lessons from The Floods for Future Sustainable Development

Serious flooding in Pakistan has affected millions of people and has put them in a very precarious position. Due to the floods, recent torrential...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Sports

National Basketball Women’s C’ship from Oct 3

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) would be holding the National Basketball Women’s Championship 2022 here at the Laiquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex from...

Australia’s Finch ends ODI career with win on back of Smith century

England set 130 to win South Africa series

National T20 cup: Central, Southern Punjab win their matches

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.