Educational quagmire

The Punjab government’s initiative to provide free education till graduation is a breath of fresh air. The Balochistan government must also take a similar step to generate an education-friendly atmosphere throughout the province.

Balochistan has the lowest literacy rate among all the provinces; 44 per cent. It has fewer universities and inadequate educational facilities. Consequently, students are forced to leave their homes and study in other cities.

Provision of faculty, staff and equipment is the basic requirement of any educational institution. Schools and colleges in Balochistan lack teachers and equipment for practical learning. Most of the colleges often fail to complete the syllabus and in conducting laboratory practicals that lie at the core of scientific studies.

Other than that, ghost teachers represent another daunting issue in Balochistan. Besides, the arrogant behaviour of teachers leaves students in a traumatic state of mind. Most of them are neither willing to take classes nor wish to change their attitude.

The government should consider declaring an educational emergency in Balochistan, and to make education free till graduation. It should also ensure faculty, staff, equipment, and a firm accountability process in all educational institutions across the province.

ZOHAIB AHMED

HUB