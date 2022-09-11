Schools rehab, relief funds for flood victims top priority of govt: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education and Professional Training RanaTanveerHussain Sunday said that rehabilitation of schools and providing relief to students in the wake of recent flood disaster will be the government’s top priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the assessment of damages caused by the recent flash floods is underway and once it is completed, immediate steps will be taken for the rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure of schools.

Schools and damaged government property were on the priority list, he mentioned.

The minister said PML-N government was fully aware of its responsibilities and it would never leave the affected people specially students alone in the difficult time.

He also appealed the nation to generously contribute and help the flood affected people like those philanthropists.

He said besides providing ration, potable water, tents and mosquito nets, the government has also focused on damaged infrastructure of schools and preparing a mechanism of a fee waiver which would be devised and a Special Scholarship Programme will also be introduced for undergrad and graduate students in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said that there is no comparison between the Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan Niazi’ s politics, adding, Imran Khan’s politics are based on lies and propaganda.

IT Minister attends NIC ceremony in Hyderabad

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque will visit Hyderabad on Monday (today) to attend the launching ceremony of National Incubation Centre (NIC).

According to a schedule issued by the media consultant of the ministry of IT & Telecom, the minister would be the chief guest of the ceremony to be held at Sindh University’s Elsa Qazi Campus (old campus) Hyderabad at about 6:00 pm.