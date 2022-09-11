NATIONAL

Schools rehab, relief funds for flood victims top priority of govt: Tanveer

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education and Professional Training RanaTanveerHussain Sunday said that rehabilitation of schools and providing relief to students in the wake of recent flood disaster will be the government’s top priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the assessment of damages caused by the recent flash floods is underway and once it is completed, immediate steps will be taken for the rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure of schools.

Schools and damaged government property were on the priority list, he mentioned.

The minister said PML-N government was fully aware of its responsibilities and it would never leave the affected people specially students alone in the difficult time.

He also appealed the nation to generously contribute and help the flood affected people like those philanthropists.

He said besides providing ration, potable water, tents and mosquito nets, the government has also focused on damaged infrastructure of schools and preparing a mechanism of a fee waiver which would be devised and a Special Scholarship Programme will also be introduced for undergrad and graduate students in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said that there is no comparison between the Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan Niazi’ s politics, adding, Imran Khan’s politics are based on lies and propaganda.

IT Minister attends NIC ceremony in Hyderabad

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque will visit Hyderabad on Monday (today) to attend the launching ceremony of National Incubation Centre (NIC).

According to a schedule issued by the media consultant of the ministry of IT & Telecom, the minister would be the chief guest of the ceremony to be held at Sindh University’s Elsa Qazi Campus (old campus) Hyderabad at about 6:00 pm.

 

 

Previous articlePakistan haunts teams when they have nothing to lose: Harsha Bhogle
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

BISP disburses over Rs23b to flood-hit families in shortest time

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over Rs23 billion to the flood-hit families in a short span of time under...
Read more
NATIONAL

We Stand Together: UAE volunteers pack 30,000 relief kits for Pakistan flood-hit families

ISLAMABAD: Showcasing the humanitarian soul and spirit of the UAE, hundreds of volunteers from across the seven emirates joined the "We Stand Together" initiative. As...
Read more
NATIONAL

Road works started at Rs2.5bn cost after rains: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, CM Law Adviser and Sindh Government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that as a result of the tireless struggle...
Read more
NATIONAL

People to shrug off Imran’s call for creating chaos: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the people would not respond to the call of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to provide relief to flood victims, restore damaged infrastructure: Faisal Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that all resources were being utilizing to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two brothers killed: Pregnant woman set on fire in Gujrat

GUJRAT/GUJRANWALA: A 22-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws over a minor issue in Jalalpur Jattan area of Gujrat while...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Australia’s Finch ends ODI career with win on back of Smith...

CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA: A Steve Smith century helped give retiring Australia skipper Aaron Finch a winning send-off Sunday with a 25-run victory in the final...

England set 130 to win South Africa series

National T20 cup: Central, Southern Punjab win their matches

Pakistan strains to tackle climate challenges

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.