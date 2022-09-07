NATIONAL

Islamabad reports 53 more dengue cases in 24 hours

By Staff Report

As many as 53 dengue cases were reported in Islamabad during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to
373 on Wednesday.

According to the statistics issued by District Health Office (DHO), almost
53 people have been infected with dengue virus in the federal capital during
the past 24 hours. Out of 53 cases, 37 were reported from rural areas and
16 from urban areas.

During the past 24 hours, almost 15 patients were admitted to the Pakistan
Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The statistics revealed that 373 dengue cases have been reported this season
so far. The DHO stated that so far 240 infections were reported from rural
areas and 133 from urban areas. Meanwhile, one person has succumbed to the
virus in the federal capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad reported 22 dengue cases
during the last 24 hours on September 4. Amid monsoon season, the cases of
mosquito-borne disease have surged in the city.

According to the statistics shared by DHO, 22 dengue cases were reported in
the federal capital from which 17 were reported in rural and 5 in urban
areas.

Staff Report

