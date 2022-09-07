Kashmir’s former PM accuses Modi for registering non-locals, Indian forces’ personnel as voters in IIOJK

Former Prime Minister and Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti, has said that the administration in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district has given verbal orders to its officials to register non-local labourers and Indian forces’
personnel as voters in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti’s statement comes a day
after chief electoral officer (CEO) of IIOJK Hirdesh Kumar chaired an
all-party meeting over the special summary revision of electoral rolls in
Jammu.
The PDP chief in a tweet said that according to reports, verbal orders were
passed at a meeting in Baramulla on Monday by district Tehsildar to enroll
non-local labourers, CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), CRPF (Central
Reserve Police Force), BSF Border Security Force) and army personnel as
voters. The authorities must come clean on this, she said.
Strong resentment is prevailing among the people in IIOJK over the summary
revision of electoral rolls after the CEO last month announced that every
citizen of India staying ordinarily in the territory can register as a voter
and cast vote in the next assembly elections after abrogation of Article
370.
He said nearly 25 lakh new voters are likely to be added to the electoral
rolls during the summary revision exercise. Except BJP, almost all political
parties hit out at the proposed move.