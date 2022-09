Manchar Lake breach essential to save population: minister

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said that with the advice of irrigation experts, it was decided to technically cut Manchar Lake at a place where there would be minimal damage.

Addressing a press conference, Memon said Manchar Lake was flowing at its dangerous level, if a decision wasn’t made, Sehwan and Bhan Sayedabad towns with a population of over 300,000 people had been drowned.

A day after the water level in Manchhar Lake rose to a “dangerous level”, a cut was made in the water body’s dyke to release pressure. Irrigation Secretary Jamal Mangan said the cut was located at RD-14 Yusuf Bagh, describing the move as a “relief cut”.

Sharjeel said that only 6 union councils including Jaffarabad, Wahar, Chana, Arzahi and Bobak will be affected by cracking the lake at the designated location.

The government has already taken steps to evacuate the population of the mentioned UCs to safe places while Chief Minister Sindh is already personally monitoring the situation there, Sharjeel said.

Sharing details of the damage caused due to rain and flood across the province, the minister said that so far 563 people have died and more than 22 thousand have been injured.

In total, over a hundred thousand cattle have perished while more than 672,000 flood affectees have taken shelter in the relief camps established by the provincial government, Sharjeel Memon said.

Memon said that there has been a massive disaster and the cooperation of the federal government and philanthropists is needed in this regard to help the flood victims.

He said that rescuing and providing relief to the people affected by the planned breach in Manchar will be the first priority of the government.

In order to save the majority of the population, a decision has been made to give cracks to the Manchar Lake and the ancestral village of the Sindh Chief Minister will also be among those villages that would come under water due to this breach, Sharjeel said.

The provincial minister said that health facilities are being provided in all the relief camps and steps are being taken to shift the affected pregnant women to the hospital.

In response to a question, he said that at no point has the water been released for the benefit of anyone, wherever cuts have been made, the decision has been made by taking the relevant institutions into confidence.

He said that if it is proved that someone has made deliberate cuts in their interest, then action will be taken against them.

He said the flood situation is not yet over as the water level in river Indus, other drains and lakes is high, as soon as water flow will pass then drainage work will be started.