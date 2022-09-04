Tareen pledges Rs100mn for flood victims

MULTAN: Jahangir Tareen, a former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secretary general, on Sunday announced to donate Rs100 million for the victims of the unprecedented floods.

The aid pledged by the sugar baron includes edibles, tents, mosquito nets, personal hygiene essentials and cash.

Talking to the press in Lodhran, Tareen called on the rich to come forward and extend help to the flood-hit people.

He was of the view that a national effort was needed to mitigate the sufferings and loss of the flood-ravaged people. “We all must perform our national duty,” he added.