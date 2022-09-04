Imran will march on Islamabad once flood water recedes: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Criticising the government over soaring inflation and its purported plan to impose further taxes of Rs608 billion, former minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will give a call for a march on Islamabad once the flood waters recede.

The former prime minister has repeatedly warned the country would descend into a civil war if snap polls were not announced.

He has also warned the government against “victimising” leaders of his party, saying if they continued to do so, his movement would head to Islamabad and “no leader will be able to find any place to hide”.

In a series of tweets, the Awami Muslim League (AML) chair said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had made yet another agreement with the government for Rs608 billion. “First they robbed the treasury and now the people’s pockets,” he said.

آئی ایم ایف نےحکومت کے ساتھ608ارب وصولی کامزید معاہدہ کیا ہے،پہلے قومی خزانے پر ڈاکہ ڈالا اب غریب کی جیب پر ڈاکہ ڈال رہے ہیں،6مہینوں میں حکومت کاالٹراساؤنڈ ہوگیا ہے،سندھ میں سیلاب نےلوگوں کی آنکھیں کھول دیں،5ستمبربروزسوموارجسٹس امجدرفیق کی عدالت لاہورہائی کورٹ میں پیش ہوں گا — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) September 4, 2022

“The floods have opened the eyes of the people of Sindh, and the floods have destroyed the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s reputation. How will other countries give aid when the people of the country refuse to give money to money launderers,” he asked.

He said the people could not bear the burden of increasing petrol and power prices, yet the government continued to raise them. “Imran Khan will give the call for Islamabad once the floods recede.”