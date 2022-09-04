NATIONAL

26 killed, 11 injured in floods across Pakistan in 24 hours

By Staff Report
A villager carrying a 'charpai', a traditional bed, wades through flood waters following monsoon rainfalls in Jaffarabad district in Balochistan province on August 24, 2022. - Record monsoon rains were causing a "catastrophe of epic scale", Pakistan's Climate Change Minister said August 24, announcing an international appeal for help in dealing with floods that have killed more than 800 people since June. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: At least 26 people were killed and 11 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to a report released by the NDMA on Saturday evening, at least 12 children and three women were among those who lost their lives in different flood-related accidents across the country.

Sindh was the worst-hit province with 22 killed, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan which reported two deaths, respectively, the report said.

Moreover, 40,980 houses were destroyed and 875 livestock perished, it added.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season’s monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,290 along with 12,588 injured, according to the latest statistics updated by the NDMA.

The NDMA said that 169,831 people have been rescued since the beginning of the crisis, adding that 633,091 people are currently living in the camps.

Additionally, 1,468,019 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 736,459 livestock has perished in the rains across the country, it said.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organizations are underway in the flood-hit areas.

Staff Report

