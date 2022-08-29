PM calls for utilisation of resources for rescue, relocation of flood victims

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities to utilise all-out resources for immediate rescue and relocation of the flood-hit people.

The prime minister, who arrived here to review the rescue and relief activities in the flood-ravaged cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was briefed about the flood situation in the Kabul River.

Shehzad Bangash, chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, deputy commissioner of Nowshera, and representatives from NDMA and PDMA briefed the prime minister about the rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in Nowshera district following the devastating flood of August 27 that wreaked havoc to people’s lives and properties besides infrastructure, crops and livestock.

وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف کا نوشہرہ کے سیلاب متاثرہ علاقوں اور امدادی کمیپ کا دورہ وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف نے آج سیلاب کی صورتحال اور ریسکیو و امدادی کاروائیوں کا جائزہ لینے کیلئے نوشہرہ کا دورہ کیا. وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف کا نوشہرہ میں مردان پُل پر سیلاب کی صورتحال کا بھی جائزہ. pic.twitter.com/7xgw2Fr0r1 — PML(N) (@pmln_org) August 29, 2022

During the briefing at Mardan Bridge, the authorities apprised Sharif of the ongoing rescue and relief operation as well as other facilities being provided to the displaced people at the relief camps.

He was told that medical camps had also been established to provide required medical support to the flood victims staying at camps as well as at their own houses.

He was informed that 70 relief and 11 medical camps were established for flood victims at Jhangira tehsils, Pabbi and Nowshera and assistance was being provided to the affectees. The prime minister was informed that the stoppage of Tarbela Dam’s water had helped to pass off the flow of floods in River Kabul without inflicting further losses.

The prime minister was accompanied by members of his cabinet including Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Amir Muqam and Ikhtiar Wali Khan.

Later, the prime minister left for Charsadda where he would interact with the flood victims and distribute cheques of assistance among the flood victims.

Later, he is also scheduled to visit the site of Mohmand Dam where he would be briefed about the progress on the project’s execution.