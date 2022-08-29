NATIONAL

PM calls for utilisation of resources for rescue, relocation of flood victims

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Stranded residents prepare to leave their flooded home following heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 29, 2022. - The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,061, according to figures released on August 29, 2022, by the country's National Disaster Management Authority. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities to utilise all-out resources for immediate rescue and relocation of the flood-hit people.

The prime minister, who arrived here to review the rescue and relief activities in the flood-ravaged cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was briefed about the flood situation in the Kabul River.

Shehzad Bangash, chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, deputy commissioner of Nowshera, and representatives from NDMA and PDMA briefed the prime minister about the rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in Nowshera district following the devastating flood of August 27 that wreaked havoc to people’s lives and properties besides infrastructure, crops and livestock.

During the briefing at Mardan Bridge, the authorities apprised Sharif of the ongoing rescue and relief operation as well as other facilities being provided to the displaced people at the relief camps.

He was told that medical camps had also been established to provide required medical support to the flood victims staying at camps as well as at their own houses.

He was informed that 70 relief and 11 medical camps were established for flood victims at Jhangira tehsils, Pabbi and Nowshera and assistance was being provided to the affectees. The prime minister was informed that the stoppage of Tarbela Dam’s water had helped to pass off the flow of floods in River Kabul without inflicting further losses.

The prime minister was accompanied by members of his cabinet including Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Amir Muqam and Ikhtiar Wali Khan.

Later, the prime minister left for Charsadda where he would interact with the flood victims and distribute cheques of assistance among the flood victims.

Later, he is also scheduled to visit the site of Mohmand Dam where he would be briefed about the progress on the project’s execution.

Previous articlePandya combines calmness and clarity to be more effective
Next articleAPHC reiterates call for Kashmir shutdown on Geelani’s first death anniversary
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bilawal says help needed after ‘overwhelming’ floods

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan needs financial help to deal with "overwhelming" floods, the foreign minister said on Sunday, adding he hoped financial institutions such as the...
Read more
NATIONAL

APHC reiterates call for Kashmir shutdown on Geelani’s first death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) reiterated the call for a shutdown in occupied Kashmir and a march towards the grave of veteran pro-freedom...
Read more
NATIONAL

Massive relief effort under way as flood death toll mounts

PESHAWAR/QUETTA: A huge relief operation was under way Monday and international aid began trickling in as Pakistan struggled to deal with monsoon flooding that...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP CM supervising relief operation with all ministers in field

PESHAWAR: All the provincial ministers were actively participating in relief activities in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself was...
Read more
NATIONAL

PMLN, PPP fighting to get own blue-eyed appointed as President NBP

ISLAMABAD: A tug of war is going on between coalition partners, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People Party (PPP), over the appointment of...
Read more
NATIONAL

US media flashing flood devastation in Pakistan

NEW YORK: American print and electronic media is giving wide coverage to the devastation caused by fast-flowing flood waters in Pakistan that Climate Change...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Massive relief effort under way as flood death toll mounts

PESHAWAR/QUETTA: A huge relief operation was under way Monday and international aid began trickling in as Pakistan struggled to deal with monsoon flooding that...

NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars

A dancing Hillary Clinton comes to Finland leader’s defense

Experienced Truss favourite to be next UK PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.