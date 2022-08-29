Sports

Pandya combines calmness and clarity to be more effective

By AFP
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates their win at the end of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022. (Photo by Surjeet Yadav / AFP) (Photo by SURJEET YADAV/AFP via Getty Images)

DUBAI: Hardik Pandya’s talent was never in doubt and the India all-rounder has now combined a calm mind with an uncluttered approach to emerge as a serious match-winner as he demonstrated in Sunday’s Asia Cup thriller against Pakistan.

Emotions run high whenever India and Pakistan clash in a cricket match and many a player has buckled under the pressure that accompanies these contests between the arch-rivals.

Pandya appeared cut from a different cloth though as he defied the mounting pressure in the closing stages of India’s nervy chase and secured victory with a nonchalant six with two balls to spare.

The same calmness was evident in his muted celebration when he just did a fist bump with batting partner Dinesh Karthik, who bowed before Pandya.

Pandya’s 3-25 with the ball and 33 not out off 17 deliveries made him an obvious choice for the man-of-the-match award.

“In all these years I’ve understood that if I stay as calm as possible, it’s going to help me to execute all my plans,” the 28-year-old said after collecting the prize.

“The 50-50 chances which I take, if I’m calmer, it helps me to pull it off.”

Needing 21 runs from 12 balls, India looked in trouble but Pandya hit three boundaries in the penultimate over from Haris Rauf to ease the pressure.

Spinner Mohammad Nawaz dismissed Ravindra Jadeja with the first ball of the final over but Pandya flat-batted the fourth delivery over long-on to give India a winning start to their title defence.

Pandya said he was clear about how to accomplish the chase and knew the pressure was heavier on the bowler at that stage.

“The (target in) last over was seven runs, but even if it was 15, I’d have fancied my chances,” Pandya said.

“I know it’s (a matter of) one six, and I feel the bowler is much more under pressure bowling to me in 20th over.”

Previous articleMassive relief effort under way as flood death toll mounts
Next articlePM calls for utilisation of resources for rescue, relocation of flood victims
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

‘Brilliant’ Pandya helps India edge Pakistan in Asia Cup thriller

DUBAI: Skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday lauded Hardik Pandya's brilliance with bat and ball after the all-rounder guided India to a thrilling five-wicket win...
Read more
Sports

Dara Adam Khel Club enters KP CM Soccer League final

PESHAWAR: In Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football League, Dara Adam Khel Football Club qualified for the final after defeating Shah Alam Club Peshawar by...
Read more
Sports

Over 600 cops to guard matches during National T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Police has completed arrangements for security of the upcoming National T20 Cricket Cup as more than 600 officers would perform to...
Read more
Sports

PCB to donate gate proceeds from 1st T20 against England to PM’s Flood Relief Fund

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that the gate earnings from the first T20I against England would be donated to Prime...
Read more
Sports

Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Team wins PGA Golf Championship

LAHORE: The PGA Inter Club Golf Championship of Punjab 2022, organised by the Punjab Golf Association, concluded here on Sunday at Lahore Gymkhana golf...
Read more
Sports

Nasir bags PSF-Combaxx Int’l Squash title

ISLAMABAD: World No 115 Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal clinched PSF-Combaxx International Squash title for Men here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Sunday. Nasir downed his country...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Massive relief effort under way as flood death toll mounts

PESHAWAR/QUETTA: A huge relief operation was under way Monday and international aid began trickling in as Pakistan struggled to deal with monsoon flooding that...

NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars

A dancing Hillary Clinton comes to Finland leader’s defense

Experienced Truss favourite to be next UK PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.