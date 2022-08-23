NATIONAL

PM appeals to nation for funds for flooded country

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Commuters make their way through a flooded street during monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad on July 24, 2022. (Photo by Akram SHAHID / AFP) (Photo by AKRAM SHAHID/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appealed to the nation to donate for supporting the relief and rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit cities where record rains and flash floods have killed hundreds and rendered thousands homeless.

He said the government was distributing Rs37.2 billion as cash relief among the flood-stricken people. Rs5 billion have immediately been released to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to accelerate the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He said Rs25,000 a family in assistance was being paid in addition to the compensation of a million for the family of the deceased, and additional support for the injured people and damages to the houses.

“All this requires Rs80 billion. It also requires hundreds of billions of rupees to overcome the losses as well as for rehabilitation of the victims,” he added.

The prime minister said the provincial governments were working round the clock in collaboration with the federal government and armed forces.

He said the country had received unprecedented rains this year breaking the 30-year average rainfall record, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan which caused flash floods to kill hundreds of people.

Conveying his prayers for those injured in the calamity, the prime minister said the flash floods had left a huge number of people homeless besides causing losses to livestock, crops, orchards and other properties.

The prime minister said the government was carrying out relief and rehabilitation works with utmost responsibility and honesty. The helicopters had been provided for relief operations in the areas where roads and bridges had been destroyed.

Sharif also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army officers who were martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan during the flood relief operation.

He recalled the people and the institutions had set an example by showing the passion to sacrifice following the earthquake of 2005 and disastrous floods in 2010. He said the rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people could be expedited if the whole nation showed the same spirit to support their countrymen.

“Our nation is ahead of all in the world when it comes to the passion to sacrifice. I appeal to you all to support,” the prime minister said.

He urged the people to donate to the flood relief fund wholeheartedly, reviving the spirit of the sacrifice shown by the Ansar of Medina out of the love for the prophet.

Staff Report

