NATIONAL

New Mexico grand jury charges suspect in Muslim murders

By Reuters
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - AUGUST 12: Muslims embrace following Friday prayers at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on August 12, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Four Muslim men were killed in the city, three in recent weeks, sparking fears in the small Muslim community with some sheltering at home and others leaving the city entirely. A 51-year-old member of the community was arrested August 9th and has been charged in two of the killings and is a suspect in the other two killings, according to police. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SANTA FE: A New Mexico grand jury on Monday indicted the primary suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, Muhammad Syed, on three counts of homicide and four counts of tampering with evidence.

The grand jury in Bernalillo County charged the Afghan refugee with first-degree murder for the killings of Naeem Hussain, 25, Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27.

Police have said Syed is the primary suspect in the killing of a fourth man, Mohammad Ahmadi, in November 2021.

Reuters

