Cabinet agrees to provide troops for World Cup security in Qatar

— Agreement drafted after Doha requested security assistance for high-profile sports event

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet has approved a draft agreement that allows the government to provide troops for security at the FIFA soccer World Cup in Qatar later this year, the information minister said.

A summary outlining the agreement, to be signed between Doha and Islamabad, was approved by the cabinet, minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told Reuters late on Monday, ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar starting today.

It was not immediately clear when the agreement would be signed between the two countries.

The cabinet summary, reviewed by Reuters, said the government of Qatar had requested assistance in security-related aspects of the World Cup between November 21 and December 18, and that Pakistan Army had proposed the signing of an agreement between both states for the purpose.

“The agreement aims to define the obligations of the two parties, the specific specialisations, and the number of security personnel to be sent by Pakistan to participate in the security and safety operations,” the summary read.