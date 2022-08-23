NATIONAL

Cabinet agrees to provide troops for World Cup security in Qatar

By Reuters
DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 03: In this handout provided by The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, The Official Emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ is unveiled on September 03, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ Official Emblem was projected on to a number of iconic buildings in Qatar and across the Arab world and displayed on outdoor digital billboards in more than a dozen renowned public spaces in major cities. (Photo by Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy via Getty Images)

— Agreement drafted after Doha requested security assistance for high-profile sports event

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet has approved a draft agreement that allows the government to provide troops for security at the FIFA soccer World Cup in Qatar later this year, the information minister said.

A summary outlining the agreement, to be signed between Doha and Islamabad, was approved by the cabinet, minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told Reuters late on Monday, ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar starting today.

It was not immediately clear when the agreement would be signed between the two countries.

The cabinet summary, reviewed by Reuters, said the government of Qatar had requested assistance in security-related aspects of the World Cup between November 21 and December 18, and that Pakistan Army had proposed the signing of an agreement between both states for the purpose.

“The agreement aims to define the obligations of the two parties, the specific specialisations, and the number of security personnel to be sent by Pakistan to participate in the security and safety operations,” the summary read.

Qatar’s government media office did not immediately confirm or respond to a request to explain why Doha has requested the troops or what they will be doing during the tournament.

There was also no immediate response from the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which is overseeing the organisation of the World Cup, including security.

The summary did not provide any details of the agreement such as how many personnel could be sent.

The approval of the agreement comes as Sharif departs for Doha on a two-day visit. He’s accompanied by his cabinet ministers, according to a government handout on Monday.

“The two sides will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, especially to move forward cooperation in energy, trade, and investment opportunities,” the handout said.

Sharif is also scheduled to visit a soccer stadium in Doha where he will be briefed about the efforts undertaken by the host government in the World Cup, the handout added.

