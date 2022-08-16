Father and son linked to murders of Muslims in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE: Police believe the son of the prime suspect in the killings of four Muslim men may have played a role in the murders, which have shaken the Muslim community in New Mexico’s largest city.

Cellphone data shows Shaheen Syed, 21, was in the same “general area” of Albuquerque as his father at the time of the August 5 killing of 25-year-old trucking entrepreneur Naeem Hussain, according to a filing by federal prosecutors for a Monday detention hearing during which Syed was denied bail.