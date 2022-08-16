NATIONAL

How rich is Imran really?

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan declared on Monday assets he and his wife Bushra Maneka owned as he submitted nomination papers to contest the by-elections from NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII).

He provided details of his wealth and belongings to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), showing his assets are worth around Rs304.2 million.

Khan also declared two inherited houses and 228-kanal land in the Bhakkar district but mentioned that he possessed no jewellery.

Khan also owns an apartment and a commercial plot on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad from which he receives Rs1.4 million in rent.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman also confirmed ownership of four bank accounts, but also said he has not invested in any business. He showed Rs11.22 million cash in hand.

He also owns four goats worth Rs0.2 million.

Khan declared that he spent Rs48.66 million on the construction of his ancestral Zaman Park house, and spent Rs4.9 million on additional constructions in Bani Gala.

In the nomination papers, Khan did not mention details of his children.

According to the nomination papers, Maneka declared ownership of 698-kanal agricultural land in Pakpattan and Okara.

She also declared a three-kanal residence in Banigala. Like her husband, Maneka does not own any jewellery.

