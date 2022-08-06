Toshakhana gifts: ECP receives reference for Imran’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received a reference from Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for disqualification of PTI chairman Imran Khan for concealing toshakhana gifts.

The speaker sent the reference to the ECP a day back and stated that the former prime minister did not reveal the gifts taken from the toshakhana.

“Imran Khan did not mention the amount received by him after selling toshakhana gifts in his tax returns,” it said, demanding the ECP to disqualify Imran Khan under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

According to sources, the speaker has sought an immediate hearing into the reference.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently accused PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan of selling gifts received during foreign visits.