NATIONAL

Toshakhana gifts: ECP receives reference for Imran’s disqualification

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received a reference from Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for disqualification of PTI chairman Imran Khan for concealing toshakhana gifts.

The speaker sent the reference to the ECP a day back and stated that the former prime minister did not reveal the gifts taken from the toshakhana.

“Imran Khan did not mention the amount received by him after selling toshakhana gifts in his tax returns,” it said, demanding the ECP to disqualify Imran Khan under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

According to sources, the speaker has sought an immediate hearing into the reference.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently accused PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan of selling gifts received during foreign visits.

 

Previous articleExpat files judicial reference against CEC
Next articleEpaper_22-08-06 ISB
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Expat files judicial reference against CEC

LAHORE: A judicial reference has been filed with Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday. The reference has...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP retains Ch Shujaat as PML-Q chief

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday retained Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges India to rescind its ‘illegal’ 2019 actions in Kashmir, resolve dispute

NEW YORK: Pakistan has called on India to stop human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reverse demographic changes there, and restore...
Read more
NATIONAL

Study in China: Students asked to get registered till 10th

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has asked the students desirous to return to China for resumption of their studies to register till August...
Read more
NATIONAL

New spell likely from 10th : Pakistan received 133pc above average rainfall: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday said the country received unprecedented rainfall during the prevailing monsoon season which was 133% above...
Read more
NATIONAL

No question of use of Pakistani soil in Zawahiri’s killing: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar Friday commented on rumours concerning the use of Pakistan’s air space in the drone...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Expat files judicial reference against CEC

LAHORE: A judicial reference has been filed with Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday. The reference has...

ECP retains Ch Shujaat as PML-Q chief

Pakistan urges India to rescind its ‘illegal’ 2019 actions in Kashmir, resolve dispute

Study in China: Students asked to get registered till 10th

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.