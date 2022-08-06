NATIONAL

Expat files judicial reference against CEC

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A judicial reference has been filed with Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday.

The reference has been moved by an overseas Pakistani named Aslam Malik through his lawyer Azhar Siddique Advocate. The applicant in his reference pleaded to remove CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and members Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over charges of misconduct in the PTI prohibited funding case verdict.

The ECP declared overseas Pakistanis as foreigners in the PTI prohibited funding case verdict, which is in contradiction with the constitution of Pakistan, the judicial reference filed against CEC said.

The reference claimed that Sikandar Raja Sultan had violated the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct and failed to fulfill his constitutional obligations.

Aslam Malik further alleged that ECP, in the past also gave decisions against the law including its decision on the Punjab Assembly’s reserved seats.

On Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) withdrew a reference filed with Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the CEC.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in a statement, had said that the reference – filed against the Chief Election Commissioner – was withdrawn to highlight further legal aspects.

The PTI will include the demand for reconsideration of ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding case in the reference.

 

Staff Report

