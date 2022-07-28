NATIONAL

Speaker NA accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In a surprise move, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaz Ashraf on Thursday accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs, although all 131 lawmakers had resigned on April 11.

According to details, the National speaker accepted the resignations of 11 MNAs out of total 131. It is not clear as to why the resignations of only 11 MNAs have been accepted by the speaker.

It is to be recalled the PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse on April 11, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office after the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in the parliament against him succeeded.

The confirmation of the acceptance of the resignations was issued by the NA Secretariat, which issued a list.

The lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted included: Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib and Ijaz Ahmed Shah.

Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema and Abdul Shakoor Shad’s names are also on the list.

Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari and Shandana Gulzar Khan, who were both MNAs on reserved seats for women, will also cease to be members of the lower house of the parliament.

Earlier, there were reports that the National Assembly speaker held consultation with PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq in a bid to accept the resignations of PTI lawmakers.

According to media reports, the PML-N wanted to accept resignations of eight PTI lawmakers, including former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The legislative department of National Assembly had asserted that homework in this regard has been completed while the final decision would be taken by the NA Speaker.

 

Staff Report

