206 dead as monsoon triggered flash floods devastate Balochistan, Sindh

QUETTA/KARACHI: The flash floods triggered by the torrential monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Balochistan and Sindh, leaving more than 206 people dead and caused colossal damage to communication infrastructure, houses, standing crops and other installations.

According to Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqili on Thursday, flash floods triggered by the torrential rains have claimed several more lives in Balochistan raising the death toll to 111.

“Provincial government is facing a huge challenge to cope with the situation arising after the heavy downpour and flash floods,” he said during a press briefing here at Jamali Auditorium of Civil Secretariat. Chairman NHA Khuram Agha and DG PDMA Naseer Nasar were also present.

Sharing details about the damages caused by rain and relief operation in the calamity-hit areas, the Balochistan CS said that 10 districts of the province were worst affected by the monsoon rain, adding that during the recent monsoon spell, 500 percent more rain was recorded than during the past 30 years.

About colossal damages caused to property, infrastructure and livestock, the CS said that rain and floods have damaged over 10,000 houses, of them 6,700 are completely destroyed. It caused damages to at least six main bridges, approximately 565km of road while 712 livestock also died.

Torrential rain and floods also caused damage to the 197,930 acre agricultural land in parts of the province.

Highlighting the government prompt response to the catastrophe, the Chief Secretary noted that even before the pre-monsoon due to the forecast of rains, the vacations of the staff of all the concerned institutions were cancelled.

As many as 17,500 people affected by heavy rain have been rescued while the federal government and the provincial government have announced Rs10 million compensation for the dead people. Compensation will also be given to those whose property and livestock have been damaged.

Abdul Aziz, however clarified that the provincial government and Pakistan Army helicopters are on standby but not being used due to bad weather.

He noted that section 144 has been implemented in the province. Heavy traffic between Quetta to Karachi is suspended as citizens are being requested to avoid unnecessary travel for ten days.

The CS expressing satisfaction over the response of district administration said that deputy commissioners of all districts are doing relief work. “If any officer shows negligence, action will be taken against him.”

It may be recalled that torrential rain starting from 13 June is continuing to play havoc in parts of the province. Labella, Khuzdar Jhal Magsi and its surrounding areas are the worst affected districts where heavy downpour and flooding has badly hit the human settlements destroying infrastructure and inundating hundreds of villages.

“Those died during the monsoon rains and flooding included 34 children, 30 women and 42 men,” a report issued by PDMA said, adding 62 people suffered injuries.

The provincial government, district administration, PDMA and Pakistan Army have launched rescue, relief operations in the worst affected districts. However, due to the large scale of calamity, the relief operation is not yielding desired results as flood-stricken people still need more help from the government and international humanitarian organization for their rescue, relief and rehabilitation.

Due to damages caused to the main bridge at Lasbela and road in Khuzdar, Balochistan is cut off with Sindh Province. Large number of public and private transport is stranded at roads leading to Sindh.

ALL RESOURCES BEING UTILIZED TO HELP VICTIMS

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that incumbent provincial government was utilizing all available resources to rescue the victims and provide relief to people on war footings in rain hit areas of Balochistan.

He expressed the views while chairing high-level meeting in Lasbela during his visit. He also inspected the damages and relief activities caused by the recent rains and floods in remote areas of Lasbela district through helicopter.

The Commissioner Kalat Division and other concerned authorities briefed to the Chief Minister regarding the damage and relief operations due to the rains in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister said that at present, the situation was bad due to unusual rains in other districts including Lasbela, saying that the government would provide all available resources for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims.

He also directed all institutions considers to take measures to exacerbate relief activities in rain hit areas for copping the situation of in the area.

The CM said the restoration of communication links would speed up relief activities in the areas.

Quddus Bizenjo expressed his satisfaction on the efforts of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) district administration and related institutions.

He also lauded efforts of security forces including Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC),police and Levies Force for taking part relief operations in the affected areas.

He said that the losses of the victims would be redressed and the provincial government stands with its affected people and they would not leave alone in difficult time.

The CM said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has assured the federal government of full support to Balochistan regime in helping of victims in rain hit areas of the province.

Three rain spells killed 95 people, fully damaged 2,807 houses, 388km roads

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif through video link from CM House told him that his province has received 369 percent more rain than normally recorded in the monsoon which killed 93 persons, including 47 children and damaged 2807 completely and destroyed 388 kilometers roads connecting rural areas with the urban.

The prime minister meeting in Islamabad was attended by the chief ministers, chief secretaries from their respective provinces through video link, said a statement issued by Sindh CM House here on Thursday.

He said, “The serious situation calls for the support of the federal government to compensate for the losses of lives, infrastructure, crops and houses and the Agriculture bank may be directed to defer recovery of its loans it has advanced to the growers in Sindh.”

Syed Murad Ali Shah briefing the prime minister said that his Province received heavy rainfall in the month of July. The first spell occurred from July 02 to 11, second spell from July 14-18 and last spell from July 23.

He added that the rainfall recorded till-to-date was almost 369 percent more than normally recorded in Sindh.

Mr Shah said that Karachi received over all 556 mm rain during these three spells. The CM talking about the losses and damages said that till-to-date 93 deaths, including 47 children and 59 injured people have been reported across the province.

“35 sewerage lines of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board were affected at different locations across city and three bridges in District West and Malir have been affected badly,” he said and added major roads of Karachi such as EBM causeway, crossing causeway and others have been severely affected.

Mr Shah said that approximately 388.5 km of roads connecting different areas of the cities and talukas have also been damaged.

He added that various major streets in urban centers like Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Sukkur, Thatta, Sujawal and Dadu have been partially damaged.

The CM Sindh told the prime minister that around 15,547 houses partially and 2,807 fully have been damaged and 89,213 acres of standing crop have been submerged or washed away.

Mr Shah giving details of the relief efforts taken by his government said that 62 Truck Mounted heavy Dewatering Pumps of PDMA were stationed at various districts for immediate dewatering of rainwater.

He added that 30 out of 62 pumps were stationed in Karachi, in addition to the already deployed dewatering pumps by various departments.

The CM said that as of now, 6280 Tents, 17,675 Mosquito Nets, 20 boats with OBM, 3,280 Jerry cans, and other relief items, including folding beds, pillows, bed sheets, life jackets have been provided to the rain affected families.

He said that 300 ration bags have been provided to District Jamshoro. In addition, cooked food and drinkable water was also being provided to the rain affected people wherever needed.

Discussing anticipated issues, Mr Shah said that Balochistan was likely to receive more rains for another week, which would further aggravate the existing situation of Hub Dam and adjoining areas of Karachi.

He added that the excessive rains at Khirthar range might result in further increase of in-flow of water in Kamber Shahdadkot, Dadu and Jamshoro Districts.

Giving details of the flood situation at Guddu, the CM said that in the The River Indus at Guddu is currently flowing at 283.4 (thousands of Cusecs) which was at low flood level. “However, in next 24 hours the level is expected to raise from 290 to 340 (thousands of Cusecs),” he said and added further in-flow of water beyond 400 (thousands of cusecs) would require evacuation of population residing in Katcha areas,

He also requested the PM to support the strengthening and capacity enhancement of the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD).

Mr said that the early completion of the Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) was also requested the prime minister for up-gradation of storm water drainage of Karachi.

The CM said that a huge amount of money was required to carry out all these works, therefore the funds recovered from Bahria Town may be provided to the Sindh government for construction of nullas and other important uplift works.

The prime minister assured the chief minister that he would help him in handing over the money recovered from Bahria Town.