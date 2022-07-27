NATIONAL

Sharif says Supreme Court verdict ‘hurt expectations for justice’

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif (C) addresses the members of the media before attending a hearing outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on April 5, 2022. - Pakistan's supreme court was to sit April 5 for a second day to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly and call fresh elections. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Supreme Court’s verdict on the contentious election for the office of Punjab chief minister had “hurt the expectations” of the legal fraternity, petitioners, media and the public for justice.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that for sake of the reputation of the institution of judiciary and justice, the formation of a full court was essential to ensure that justice was not only done but rather seemed to be done.

Sharif further said the constitution had trusted the state’s powers to Parliament, executive and judiciary and had bound all the institutions to perform while observing their limits.

Vowing not to make any compromise on the supremacy of the Constitution as well as the Parliament, the prime minister said that no institution could breach the jurisdiction of others.

Staff Report

