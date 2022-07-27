Sharif says Supreme Court verdict ‘hurt expectations for justice’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Supreme Court’s verdict on the contentious election for the office of Punjab chief minister had “hurt the expectations” of the legal fraternity, petitioners, media and the public for justice.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that for sake of the reputation of the institution of judiciary and justice, the formation of a full court was essential to ensure that justice was not only done but rather seemed to be done.

عدلیہ کی ساکھ کا تقاضا اور قرین انصاف یہی تھا کہ فل کورٹ تشکیل دیا جاتا تاکہ انصاف نہ صرف ہوتا بلکہ ہوتا ہوا نظر بھی آتا لیکن عدالتی فیصلے سے قانون دان برادری، سائیلین، میڈیا اورعوام کی حصول انصاف کے لئے توقعات کو دھچکا لگا ہے۔ https://t.co/rZncJpszpY — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 26, 2022

Sharif further said the constitution had trusted the state’s powers to Parliament, executive and judiciary and had bound all the institutions to perform while observing their limits.

Vowing not to make any compromise on the supremacy of the Constitution as well as the Parliament, the prime minister said that no institution could breach the jurisdiction of others.