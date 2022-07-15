Problems faced by Baloch students

Across Balochistan, students are faced with a plethora of issues, but frequent load-shedding is the most troublesome one. Some educational institutes have been forced to halt classes as it is impossible for teachers to conduct classes and students to attend classes in the sweltering heat. Only a handful of educational institutes including the University of Balochistan in Quetta have generators to ensure smooth electric supply. However, the continuous petrol hikes have raised costs for institutes, which they will be compelled to cover by either raising students’ fees, cutting other resources for students or avoiding using generators.

University students with exams and projects are struggling to prepare and finish their work as they have little access to internet services to conduct research or access study material. Many students go to university libraries to revise in a studious environment, but the university administration has cut off the generator connected to the library. Thus, students have no choice but to stay at home or the hostel.

Mismanagement and corruption within educational institutes coupled with a lack of interest by federal and provincial governments have already harmed education in Balochistan. The ongoing power crisis is further intensifying the problems for the students. I request the government of Balochistan to facilitate educational institutes and urge Quetta Electric Supply Company to reduce load shedding during the day.

ABDUL BASIT

QUETTA