Punjab ombudsman settles decade-old salary dispute

By Staff Report

LAHORE: As a result of an own-motion notice of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan over the news about the delay in payment of salaries to janitorial and security staff at Data Ganj Baksh complex, the Auqaf Department has paid pending dues valuing Rs6.5 million to the affectees.

According to a spokesman of the office, the financial aid case of another applicant from Sheikhpura, Safia Bibi, has been resolved after the involvement of the ombudsman and she has been paid Rs0.3 million after a long wait of 13 years.

Meanwhile, a summary was being moved to the competent authority by the School Education Department for seeking approval to initiate a formal inquiry under the Punjab Employees, Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act, 2006, in the light of the initial departmental inquiry against 14 officials of the department found responsible for depriving the applicant of her legal right for over a decade without any reason, the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that one Safia Sikandar from Lahore has been paid Rs4.3 million in family pension while another complainant from the provincial metropolis, Rahat Abdul Raheem, received Rs3.4 million as arrears of the salary of her husband who died during service.

The Higher Education Department has also provided Rs3.4 million in financial aid to one Muzammila Akram from Bahawalpur, the spokesman said.

Staff Report

