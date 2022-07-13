NATIONAL

Inflation, rain put dampers on Eid ul-Adha in Pakistan

By Xinhua
A farmer waits for customers at a cattle market set to buy sacrificial animals ahead of Eid al-Adha Muslim festival or the 'Festival of sacrifice' in Lahore on July 26, 2020. - Eid al-Adha, feast of the sacrifice, marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Fateh Khan, a small farmer on the outskirts of Islamabad, faced a major disappointment when he failed to sell his goats for Eid ul-Adha.

“I have been raising 15 goats for over a year. I spent a lot of money on their food and care. I was expecting to sell them at a good price in the market, but I only sold four because there were very few customers this year,” Khan told Xinhua at the Tramri cattle market on the second day of Eid.

Last year, he was able to sell 80 percent of his livestock because he could settle for less. But he has no option this year because of a sharp increase in the prices of food and transport. He will face losses if he lowers the price to meet the purchasing power of the customers.

The three-day Eid ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of the last month of the Islamic calendar. During the festival, Muslims slaughter animals and share a portion of meat with the poor, another with relatives and keep one for themselves.

The greatest economic activity of the year takes place during Eid. People splurge billions of rupees to buy cattle, dresses, food, and other festive items. Last year, spending on sacrificial animals for Eid amounted to about Rs335 billion.

Local analysts believe that this year, due to inflation in fuel, electricity and food, the purchasing power has decreased, which had a direct influence on Eid. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), inflation accelerated to 21.3 percent in June, a 14-year high.

Talking to Xinhua, Jameel Ahmad, a teacher at a local college, said this year the prices of cattle are beyond the budget of most middle-class families. Skin disease in cattle contributed to the rise in goat prices due to high demand.

Monsoon rains, which have left 147 people dead across the country, have also marred the festivities. Karachi remained drenched in the rain during the first and second day of Eid, with many streets and roads underwater, making it hard for people to slaughter animals, or buy them from the market.

“Normally during Eid, cattle farmers from Balochistan head towards Punjab and Sindh to sell their animals, but this year the rain stopped the farmers from heading for other cities,” Tasawwar Awan, a cattle market dealer in Islamabad, told Xinhua.

Though fewer sales took place during Eid, due to inflation, the Eid market is expected to grow because of an increase in the prices of cattle from the previous year.

“Due to inflation, the purchasing power of a lot of people has decreased, while a significant rise in the prices of cattle, transport and other connecting sectors made people spend more money,” said Ahmad Farhan Saeed, assistant professor of economics at the University of Peshawar.

Previous articleOn Martyrs’ Day, Sharif reaffirms commitment to Kashmir cause
Next articlePunjab ombudsman settles decade-old salary dispute
Xinhua

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Two arrested for selling drugs in universities

ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested two alleged drug dealers who sold drugs to university students in Karachi, police said. The dealers were arrested following an intelligence-based...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rainfall forecast for parts of country

-- Karachi braces for a second spell of heavy showers, flooding and travel disruption ISLAMABAD: Strong winds and heavy rains are forecast for parts of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four militants killed in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army said it killed four terrorists in an exchange of fire on Wednesday in the restive North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flight brings 181 Afghans from Pakistan to the Netherlands

THE HAGUE: A group of 181 Afghans has arrived in the Netherlands on a chartered flight from Pakistan, the Dutch government said Wednesday, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab ombudsman settles decade-old salary dispute

LAHORE: As a result of an own-motion notice of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan over the news about the delay in payment...
Read more
NATIONAL

On Martyrs’ Day, Sharif reaffirms commitment to Kashmir cause

-- Foreign Office laments occupied Himalayan region remains 'under worst form of military siege' ISLAMABAD: As people of Kashmir living on both sides of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab ombudsman settles decade-old salary dispute

LAHORE: As a result of an own-motion notice of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan over the news about the delay in payment...

Inflation, rain put dampers on Eid ul-Adha in Pakistan

On Martyrs’ Day, Sharif reaffirms commitment to Kashmir cause

Assassinations that changed course of history

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.