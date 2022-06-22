Opinion

Preventative measures against pollution

By Editor's Mail
20
0

Pollation is toxin that mix in the natural environment and harm both human beingd and animals. Plants also get affected by pollution. There are many forms of pollution, like air, water, soil and noise pollution.

However, there are other forms of pollution, light pollution, radioactive polution, light pollution and so on. Natural and human activities both contribute to pollution. Volcanic erruptions or oil and gas leakage can cause pollution.

- Advertisement -

According to experts, human activities cause most of the pollution.

It is because of the commercialization of natural things. Human turn many natural things into human made things to satisfy their needs. We use more than our needs, which adversely effect nature. The gases from vehicles and factories pullute the air. The land and water are polluted by solid garbage from factories, households and so on.

In rural areas, agriculture wastes, pesticides cause pollution. The noise pollution is caused by the massive sound of music, vehicles and machinery. The pollution also leads to global warming. We cannot completely remove pillution but we can surely reduce it by implementing a few preventative measures. To increase oxygen in the air and make the air pure, we must plant trees on a large level. We should use natural things judiciously. We have to understand the difference between need and want. To decrease the level of land and water pollution, we must avoid using plastic bags we should use vehicles less to decrease air pollution and noise pollution.

We should maintain a proper drainage system to protect the water from getting polluted. We cannot stop natural activities but we can control our actions. If we do so, we can minimize the impacts of pollution in nature.

SUMAIRA ALI BAKSH

TURBAT BALOCHISTAN

Previous articleFeudalism in Sindh
Next articleA look at India’s defence Budget
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

The impact of Russia-Ukraine war

The war in Ukraine, in all of its aspects, is having a dangerous cascading impact on a world economy that was already been hammered...
Read more
Comment

Constitutional worth

“We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who...
Read more
Comment

A look at India’s defence Budget

Pakistan Army says the 2022-23 defence budget for has decreased from 2.8 percent of GDP to 2.2 percent. India’s GDP is $2.95 trillion for...
Read more
Letters

Feudalism in Sindh

Feudalism has been gradually eliminated in a number of countries, but somehow it still exists very strongly in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh, although not...
Read more
Letters

Taxing empty plots

Yesterday, I watched a news channel which reported that Mr. Miftah Ismail, Pakistan’s current finance minister has said that empty plots of land where...
Read more
Editorials

Ignoring the masses

The extraordinary rise in the price of petroleum products has escalated inflation, further reducing the purchasing power of the common man. With power and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Constitutional worth

“We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who...

A look at India’s defence Budget

Preventative measures against pollution

Feudalism in Sindh

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.