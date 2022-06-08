CITY

Four killed in Sheikhupura firing incident

By INP

SHEIKHUPURA: Unidentified armed men on Wednesday opened fire on a vehicle near Sheikhupura at GT Road, killing four people.

According to police, the incident occurred near Kala Shah Kaku in Sheikhupura and the suspects intercepted the vehicle and opened fire on it. Four people died in the incident, the police said without revealing their identities and the motive behind the incident.

It later emerged that the four were returning from a court hearing when they were fired upon by their rivals. The suspects fled the scene after the incident as police cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

Moreover, IG Punjab took notice of the firing incident at Kala Shah Kaku and directed the RPO to submit a detailed report.

He also directed the senior police officers to reach the site and ensure arrest of the suspects immediately.

INP

