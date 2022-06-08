NATIONAL

IHC dismisses bail plea of Haleem Adil Sheikh

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking protective bail of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The court observed that it had already granted three-week protective bail to the petitioner in one case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the case, remarked that the court cannot enter into the jurisdiction of a Sindh court.

At the outset of hearing, The chief justice remarked that the petitioner should approach the Sindh High Court for relief.

The petitioner submitted that the Sindh government wanted to stop him from attending the budget session of provincial assembly after arresting him.

After the arguments, the court dismissed the bail petition.

Previous article
Next article
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC stays criminal proceedings against Meesha Shafi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday admitted a petition filed by singer Meesha Shafi against Section 20 of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA)...
Read more
NATIONAL

400 fake social media accounts being reported daily, PTA tells PAC

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday shared that 400 fake accounts are being reported on a daily basis in the country in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iran offers to invest in Sindh’s agriculture sector

KARACHI: Iran is ready to invest in agriculture and other sectors in Sindh, the country's Consul General told the provincial agriculture minister in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army, its leadership

RAWALPINDI: The military on Wednesday dismissed allegations hurled against its top leadership by senior journalist Shaheen Sehbai, terming them a ‘baseless propaganda’. Sehbai, in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and lauded the achievements made...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan seeks more personnel from GB CM for personal security

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday demanded more officials for his personal security from the Gilgit-Baltistan government. According...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Four killed as vehicle fired upon at GT Road near Sheikhupura SHEIKHUPURA, June 08 (INP): Unidentified armed men on Wednesday when an unidentified suspects opened fire...

Iran offers to invest in Sindh’s agriculture sector

ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army, its leadership

COAS expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.