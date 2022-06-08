Man held for impersonating police officer

ISLAMABAD: A man was arrested on the charge of defrauding citizens by impersonating a senior superintendent of police here on Wednesday.

The Shalimar police station (PS) was informed by a taxi driver that he was carrying three passengers when a vehicle with official number plate signaled him to stop nearby E-11 signal.

After pulling over, the impersonating officer asked him to pay Rs25000 after taking national identity card and corona vaccination certificate.

Upon refusal, the officer took documents away, saying that he will tell the location through a phone call to collect the documents after paying him the money.

A police team raided the area on the location of complainant and arrested the accused, identified as Fasih-ur-Rehman, a resident of G-11/1.

The police recovered fake cards of various government institutions, three wireless sets, a vehicle with fake number plate.