Iran offers to invest in Sindh’s agriculture sector

KARACHI: Iran is ready to invest in agriculture and other sectors in Sindh, the country’s Consul General told the provincial agriculture minister in a meeting on Wednesday.

Consul General of Iran, Hassan Nourian, in a meeting with Sindh’s agriculture minister Manzoor Wassan, offered Iran’s tractors, combined harvesters and other agriculture machinery.

Iranian diplomat also offered seeds, cold storage and fruits on the price, lower than other countries. “We want to invest 25 million dollars in agriculture and other sectors in the province,” the diplomat said.

Manzoor Wassan said that the government wants to introduce new agriculture technology on the demand of farmers. “We export our banana of Tando Allahyar and Hyderabad to Iran,” he said.

He also complained that Sindh’s water share was slashed in the pas government of Imran Khan.