Weather forecast: pre-monsoon rains expected in third week of June

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted above-average rains in most parts of the country in June as a pre-monsoon spell was expected to begin in the third week of the month.

The weather agency, in its monthly outlook, predicted more rains in the second half of June.

“Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and the adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Sindh are expected to receive above-average rainfall during the forecast period,” the report said.

Most parts of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan may also receive average rainfall later this month, it added.

Day temperature is expected to remain above average across the country, especially during the first half of June. High temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase the rate of snow-melt in northern areas, subsequently increasing the chances of water flow in the upper Indus Basin.

On Saturday, the Met Office forecasted the day temperatures will likely remain unusually high in most parts of the country during the next four to five days.

Day temperatures in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh and eastern Balochistan are expected to remain high. Occasional dust storms or dusty winds may blow in the afternoon or evening during the period.

Meanwhile, members of the public have been advised not to venture into the direct sunlight and take precautions to prevent the risk of heatstroke.