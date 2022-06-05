NATIONAL

Weather forecast: pre-monsoon rains expected in third week of June

By Ahmad Saad
A Pakistani motorcyclist rides on a street as their passengers try to keep dry under plastic covering during monsoon rain in Karachi on July 29, 2019. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted above-average rains in most parts of the country in June as a pre-monsoon spell was expected to begin in the third week of the month.

The weather agency, in its monthly outlook, predicted more rains in the second half of June.

“Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and the adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Sindh are expected to receive above-average rainfall during the forecast period,” the report said.

Most parts of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan may also receive average rainfall later this month, it added.

Day temperature is expected to remain above average across the country, especially during the first half of June. High temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase the rate of snow-melt in northern areas, subsequently increasing the chances of water flow in the upper Indus Basin.

On Saturday, the Met Office forecasted the day temperatures will likely remain unusually high in most parts of the country during the next four to five days.

Day temperatures in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh and eastern Balochistan are expected to remain high. Occasional dust storms or dusty winds may blow in the afternoon or evening during the period.

Meanwhile, members of the public have been advised not to venture into the direct sunlight and take precautions to prevent the risk of heatstroke.

Previous articleSharif sends helicopters to douse KP blaze
Ahmad Saad
The writer is a member of the staff. He can be reached at @mohammadahmedsaad on Facebook.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sharif sends helicopters to douse KP blaze

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed to provide two helicopters to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to help douse the wildfires that...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC transmission project fosters socio-economic development

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Haris Mahmood, a 27-year-old operation staff working at the Lahore Converter Station of the ±660kV Matiari-Lahore high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister warns climate change will expose country, future generations to harm

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said the effects of climate change will be detrimental to the future of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to counter disinformation, propaganda against CPEC: Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to counter a malicious disinformation campaign against the China-Pakistan Economic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sana says government will arrest Imran once his bail expires

ISLAMABAD: The police detail of Imran Khan deployed outside his residence in Islamabad will duly arrest the former prime minister once his bail in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan expects GDP growth to slow to 5 percent amid fiscal consolidation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's GDP growth will slow to 5 percent for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1, from 5.9 percent in the outgoing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan to counter disinformation, propaganda against CPEC: Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to counter a malicious disinformation campaign against the China-Pakistan Economic...

Sana says government will arrest Imran once his bail expires

Pakistan expects GDP growth to slow to 5 percent amid fiscal consolidation

Wildfire kills four of family in Shangla

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.