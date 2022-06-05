NATIONAL

Sharif sends helicopters to douse KP blaze

By Staff Report
The 416 fire in Durango, Colorado, was devastating to the environment. Even though no structures were burnt, the smoke and destruction to the forest was irreparable in many places. These photos show the plumes of smoke and fire, and were taken about 3 miles away.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed to provide two helicopters to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to help douse the wildfires that have been raging in five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for over 24 hours.

In a tweet, Sharif said the choppers were being immediately sent to the district at the request of the agency. “The full aerial support will boost the efforts of Rescue 1122, district administration & forest department to extinguish the fire,” he said.

At the request of the local administration, Sharif also directed that air support be provided immediately to control the fire in the Babuzai area.

According to rescue officials and locals, the wildfires broke out in different areas of districts Shangla, Haripur, Swat, Lower Dir and Mohmand on Saturday.

The wildfire — the second that the country has suffered in less than two weeks — engulfed large swathes of forestland in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Footage aired on broadcasters showing giant flames sweeping through the grass and trees as firefighters and local volunteers endeavoured to put the fire out.

More teams are being sent to the site as firefighters are struggling to douse the flames due to the mountainous terrain of the affected area, said Shangla Deputy Commissioner Zia ur-Rehman.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. However, Amanullah Khan, head of the district’s disaster management body, told reporters that several wildfires in recent years were the result of careless picnickers and locals who set bushes alight for cooking of other purposes.

A huge wildfire reportedly erupted after a group of picnickers set bushes on fire, decimating a pine nut forest in Balochistan late last month and killing three people.

Staff Report

