Two hurt in Peshawar explosion

PESHAWAR: At least two people, including a woman, were injured when an explosive device went off outside the residence of a local councillor in the Kohati Gate neighbourhood of Peshawar on Monday.

Police said the explosives were planted near the entrance to the house which was also damaged. The explosion also shattered windows of nearby houses.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger. According to police, 0.45 kilogrammes of explosives were used in the bomb.

The government has taken notice of the blast and sought a report from the police officials.