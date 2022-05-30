Sharif to leave for Turkey tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a three-day maiden official visit to Turkey on Tuesday (tomorrow), said Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In a tweet, the minister said the visit will further boost ties between the two nations.

In addition to promoting relations between the two countries, the minister said the visit would be important for enhancing cooperation in various sectors including investment, trade, health, education, culture, and other areas of mutual interest.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف 31 مئی سے 2 جون تک برادر ملک ترکی کا دورہ کریں گے۔ یہ دورہ پاکستان کے روایتی بااعتماد دوستوں اور برادر ممالک سے دوطرفہ تعلقات کی تجدید کے سلسلے کی کڑی ہے۔#پاک_ترک_دوستی_زندہ_باد#Pak_Turkey_Friendship_Zindabad pic.twitter.com/fBdsX19jOJ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 30, 2022

Sharif will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The delegation is also expected to attend a meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey Business Council and engage with Turkish businessmen and traders.

Aurangzeb said Sharif would visit the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey.

The prime minister, along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will also issue a commemorative plaque to mark 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, she said.

The minister added that Erdogan would host a dinner in Sharif’s honour.

Erdogan was the first among foreign leaders to congratulate Sharif after he took oath as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan in April.

In a telephonic conversation with Sharif, Erdogan told the prime minister he was “extremely happy” about his elevation.

“I am sure that under your leadership, Pakistan-Turkey brotherly ties will bolster,” he said.

Erdoğan said they closely follow developments in Pakistan, to which he said Turkey is bound by a deep-rooted history, friendship and brotherhood.

He also noted that Pakistan did not give up on democracy and the rule of law, despite all the difficulties and obstacles. He added that Turkey is ready to give all kinds of support to Pakistan as it has done so far.

In response, Sharif said he aspired to bring the countries closer during his tenure and thanked Erdogan for his call.