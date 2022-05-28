NATIONAL

Rights activist secures bail in army defamation case

By The Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: A women’s rights activist was granted preemptive bail Friday in a move that protects her from arrest after the army accused her of slandering its chief, a lawyer said.

The order by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) came a day after the legal cell of General Headquarters (GHQ) made an official complaint with the police against Imaan Mazari, daughter of former minister Shireen Mazari, accusing her of using derogatory and hateful remarks against Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to her lawyer Zainab Janjua, she is accused of inciting against the armed forces and defaming Bajwa. Under the legal system, a person can seek a court order, or preemptive bail, protecting them from arrest by police.

Mazari’s family was worried after she publicly lashed out at Gen. Bajwa, accusing him of being behind her mother’s arrest last Saturday. Imaan did not offer support for her allegations against Bajwa. The video of her outburst went viral on social media.

Her mother, who served as a human rights minister in the Cabinet of former prime minister Imran Khan, was detained over a land-grabbing allegation from decades ago. She was released hours later, after a court decided she was arrested in violation of a law stipulating that no lawmaker can be detained without permission from the National Assembly speaker.

Previous articleLHC moved over delay in notification of PTI MPs on reserved PA seats
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

LHC moved over delay in notification of PTI MPs on reserved PA seats

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accusing it of delay in the issuance...
Read more
NATIONAL

Baqar likely to replace Iqbal as NAB boss: report

ISLAMABAD: Members of the ruling coalition have agreed on the name of retired Justice Maqbool Baqar as the new chairman of National Accountability Bureau...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh notifies summer holidays in schools

KARACHI: School Education and Literacy Department on Saturday issued a notification of two months long summer vacations in schools across Sindh from June 1...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif, son reject money laundering claim, tell court ‘devoted to public service’

LAHORE: The prime minister rejected allegations of graft levelled against him and said he always put personal interests behind him to selflessly devote himself...
Read more
NATIONAL

Trans drama Joyland wins Cannes ‘Queer Palm’ award

KARACHI/CANNES: A movie featuring a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in Pakistan on Friday won the Cannes "Queer Palm" prize for best LGBT,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif unveils relief package to counter soaring petrol prices and cost of living

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced a relief package worth Rs28 billion on petrol purchases for 14 million poor families to counter...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif, son reject money laundering claim, tell court ‘devoted to public...

LAHORE: The prime minister rejected allegations of graft levelled against him and said he always put personal interests behind him to selflessly devote himself...

Trans drama Joyland wins Cannes ‘Queer Palm’ award

Israeli private detective used Indian hackers in job for Russian oligarchs: court filing

Liverpool to play for Ukraine people in Champions League final, Klopp says

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.