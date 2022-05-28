PM stresses unity to achieve economic sovereignty

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday stressed they would have to move ahead with the same spirit as manifested on Youm-i-Takbir to achieve economic sovereignty and self-dependence.

In a message to mark the silver jubilee of the country’s first nuclear weapons test, the prime minister said the day reminded that for the defence, solidarity and national interests, they would not budge from any sacrifice.

Pakistan detonated five nuclear devices underground in remote hills in Balochistan on May 28, 1998, two weeks after arch-rival India conducted similar tests.

The tests sparked widespread celebrations among Pakistanis proud that their nuclear scientists had matched the Indians.

Sharif said the historic day was a clear declaration of ‘no compromise over country’s sovereignty, and defence’.

He underlined that it was a day to get united for the solidarity of the country as it was the main strength of the nation and expressed his determination that with such unity, hard work and staunch faith, they would turn Pakistan into an economic power.

The prime minister paid tributes to the patriotism of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who he declared raised with pride the head of Pakistan among the comity of nations, adding his elder brother “rejected” the pressures and temptations and made Pakistan the seventh nuclear world power and the first Muslim nation to possessing nuclear weapons.

He also lauded Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, and paid rich tributes to all those who had worked during the tenures of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder to Nawaz for making the defence of the country invincible including scientists, engineers and others.

The prime minister said the armed forces had rendered valuable services for the country’s nuclear programme which had been a golden chapter in its history.

He also appreciated the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission which played a vital role in the defence and solidarity of the country, adding that they also remembered Abdul Qadir Khan who had spent his whole life serving the country.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia and other brotherly and friendly countries that had helped Pakistan during the economic sanctions.

The prime minister said the mountains of Chagai still echoed with the same resolve, and Balochistan province still bore distinction with regard to defence of the country.

The prime minister further stressed that the ten-day celebrations should be dedicated to the nation’s unity and progress and prosperity of the country.