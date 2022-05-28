NATIONAL

PM stresses unity to achieve economic sovereignty

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif (C) speaks flanked by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (2ndL) during a press conference with other parties leaders in Islamabad on April 7, 2022 after a Supreme Court verdict. - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces being booted from office at the weekend after the Supreme Court ruled on April 7 that parliament had been illegally dissolved and a no-confidence vote on his government must go ahead. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday stressed they would have to move ahead with the same spirit as manifested on Youm-i-Takbir to achieve economic sovereignty and self-dependence.

In a message to mark the silver jubilee of the country’s first nuclear weapons test, the prime minister said the day reminded that for the defence, solidarity and national interests, they would not budge from any sacrifice.

Pakistan detonated five nuclear devices underground in remote hills in Balochistan on May 28, 1998, two weeks after arch-rival India conducted similar tests.

The tests sparked widespread celebrations among Pakistanis proud that their nuclear scientists had matched the Indians.

Sharif said the historic day was a clear declaration of ‘no compromise over country’s sovereignty, and defence’.

He underlined that it was a day to get united for the solidarity of the country as it was the main strength of the nation and expressed his determination that with such unity, hard work and staunch faith, they would turn Pakistan into an economic power.

The prime minister paid tributes to the patriotism of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who he declared raised with pride the head of Pakistan among the comity of nations, adding his elder brother “rejected” the pressures and temptations and made Pakistan the seventh nuclear world power and the first Muslim nation to possessing nuclear weapons.

He also lauded Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, and paid rich tributes to all those who had worked during the tenures of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder to Nawaz for making the defence of the country invincible including scientists, engineers and others.

The prime minister said the armed forces had rendered valuable services for the country’s nuclear programme which had been a golden chapter in its history.

He also appreciated the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission which played a vital role in the defence and solidarity of the country, adding that they also remembered Abdul Qadir Khan who had spent his whole life serving the country.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia and other brotherly and friendly countries that had helped Pakistan during the economic sanctions.

The prime minister said the mountains of Chagai still echoed with the same resolve, and Balochistan province still bore distinction with regard to defence of the country.

The prime minister further stressed that the ten-day celebrations should be dedicated to the nation’s unity and progress and prosperity of the country.

Previous articleRights activist secures bail in army defamation case
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rights activist secures bail in army defamation case

ISLAMABAD: A women’s rights activist was granted preemptive bail Friday in a move that protects her from arrest after the army accused her of...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC moved over delay in notification of PTI MPs on reserved PA seats

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accusing it of delay in the issuance...
Read more
NATIONAL

Baqar likely to replace Iqbal as NAB boss: report

ISLAMABAD: Members of the ruling coalition have agreed on the name of retired Justice Maqbool Baqar as the new chairman of National Accountability Bureau...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh notifies summer holidays in schools

KARACHI: School Education and Literacy Department on Saturday issued a notification of two months long summer vacations in schools across Sindh from June 1...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif, son reject money laundering claim, tell court ‘devoted to public service’

LAHORE: The prime minister rejected allegations of graft levelled against him and said he always put personal interests behind him to selflessly devote himself...
Read more
NATIONAL

Trans drama Joyland wins Cannes ‘Queer Palm’ award

KARACHI/CANNES: A movie featuring a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in Pakistan on Friday won the Cannes "Queer Palm" prize for best LGBT,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh notifies summer holidays in schools

KARACHI: School Education and Literacy Department on Saturday issued a notification of two months long summer vacations in schools across Sindh from June 1...

Sharif, son reject money laundering claim, tell court ‘devoted to public service’

Trans drama Joyland wins Cannes ‘Queer Palm’ award

Israeli private detective used Indian hackers in job for Russian oligarchs: court filing

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.