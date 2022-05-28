Covid-19 daily report: 90 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 90 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Saturday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,530,235 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,379 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Friday, 16,413 tests were conducted in Pakistan and the positivity ratio stood at 0.55 percent.

There are 77 patients who are in critical condition.