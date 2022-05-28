NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 90 new cases

By Staff Report
Traffic passes visitors to the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Pakistan's central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate for a seventh straight meeting even as an economic recovery from the pandemic is fanning Asia's fastest inflation. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 90 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Saturday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,530,235 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,379 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Friday, 16,413 tests were conducted in Pakistan and the positivity ratio stood at 0.55 percent.

There are 77 patients who are in critical condition.

Staff Report

