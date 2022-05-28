NATIONAL

Pakistan welcomes global security initiative

Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office welcomed the Global Security Initiative (GSI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying it has derived its core from the principles of the United Nations.

The GSI focuses on the notion of the “UN Charter, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states, multilateralism, peaceful resolution of disputes and equality of countries in terms of the security interests,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said during a weekly media briefing on Friday.

The GSI carries the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, Ahmad said, adding it advocates cooperative and synergy-driven approaches, replacing the zero-sum world war mindset of maximization of security through power contestation and the arms race.

It is a timely call to action in the face of contemporary global realities where the international community encounters traditional and non-traditional threats that necessitate holistic approaches towards international and regional security, he said.

The spokesperson noted that the GSI recognises the need for international partnerships to address the common challenges of climate change, public health, water, energy and food security.

Analysts note this is the first time China has argued for “indivisible security” outside the context of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, with implications on US actions in Asia.

“If China deems actions by the US and its allies on Taiwan or the South China Sea as disregarding its security concerns, it could evoke the concept of ‘indivisible security’ to claim the moral high ground in retaliation,” said Li Mingjiang, associate professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

In April, Xi also reiterated China’s opposition to unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction”, without directly mentioning the West’s punitive actions against Russia for its attacks in Ukraine.

China has repeatedly criticised Western sanctions, including those against Russia, but it has also been careful not to provide assistance to Moscow that could lead to sanctions being imposed on Beijing.

Xi said efforts are needed to stabilise global supply chains, but also said China’s economy is resilient and that its long-term trend had not changed.

