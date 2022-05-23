Covid-19 daily update: 49 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 49 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,529,836 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,379 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

On Sunday, 13,078 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 0.37 percent.

Currently, 87 active cases are in critical condition in the country.