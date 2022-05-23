NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily update: 49 new cases

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - A man waits to get himself inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi on May 14, 2021. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 49 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,529,836 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,379 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

On Sunday, 13,078 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 0.37 percent.

Currently, 87 active cases are in critical condition in the country.

Staff Report

