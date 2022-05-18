IHC seeks report from missing persons body

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the Commission for Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance on its performance and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to address the issue of missing persons, according to a news outlet.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the commission to tell the court about how it was formed, what its terms of reference (TORs) were and how they were implemented.

Justice Minallah was hearing the case about the recovery of journalist Muddasir Naro and other missing citizens.

The petitioner’s lawyer Iman Mazari appeared before the court.

The court said it wanted to decide these petitions as early as possible. Since the cases were pending, the State seemed disconnected with the matter while the victim families had been protesting, it added.

The court observed that the matter was sent to the cabinet but nothing came out of it.

Justice Minallah remarked that a court could play a role if the State failed to fulfill its responsibilities on the issue of fundamental rights. “This is not a helpless court to look at the petitions only. It can look into other matters as well.”

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 25.