NATIONAL

IHC seeks report from missing persons body

By News Desk

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the Commission for Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance on its performance and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to address the issue of missing persons, according to a news outlet.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the commission to tell the court about how it was formed, what its terms of reference (TORs) were and how they were implemented.

Justice Minallah was hearing the case about the recovery of journalist Muddasir Naro and other missing citizens.

The petitioner’s lawyer Iman Mazari appeared before the court.

The court said it wanted to decide these petitions as early as possible. Since the cases were pending, the State seemed disconnected with the matter while the victim families had been protesting, it added.

The court observed that the matter was sent to the cabinet but nothing came out of it.

Justice Minallah remarked that a court could play a role if the State failed to fulfill its responsibilities on the issue of fundamental rights. “This is not a helpless court to look at the petitions only. It can look into other matters as well.”

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 25.

Previous articlePTI to challenge Hamza’s election as Punjab CM in LHC: Fawad
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI to challenge Hamza’s election as Punjab CM in LHC: Fawad

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has decided to challenge the election of Hamza Shehbaz as the Punjab chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-confidence motion moved against Balochistan CM

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and allies on Wednesday filed a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. According to PTI Balochistan President...
Read more
NATIONAL

TTP extends ceasefire until May 30

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Wednesday announced an extension in a ceasefire with the government of Pakistan. In a statement, TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurasani...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt decides ban on luxury items’ import to fix economic woes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday decided to impose a complete ban on the import of unnecessary and luxury items amid the continuous depreciation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran says families of army personnel will march with him to Islamabad

GUJRANWALA: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the families of army personnel will also take part in his upcoming march to Islamabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gen Bajwa confers gallantry awards to Army personnel

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Wednesday conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Two uncapped players included in T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Gull Feroza and leg-spinner Tuba Hassan have been included in the Pakistan women’s T20I squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka...

TTP extends ceasefire until May 30

Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan’s future captain, says Darren Gough

PCB likely to accept invitation to play T20 tri-nation series before T20 WC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.