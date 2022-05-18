NATIONAL

PTI to challenge Hamza’s election as Punjab CM in LHC: Fawad

By News Desk

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has decided to challenge the election of Hamza Shehbaz as the Punjab chief minister in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Talking to reporters in Lahore, he said a quo-warranto petition (a plea questioning the authority of a public office holder) will be filed with the LHC on Thursday “and the court will be requested to remove Hamza as the provincial chief executive and order election on the coveted seat at the earliest”.

He urged the court to take up the petition and conduct its hearing on a day-to-day basis, saying “we all know that courts are open 24 hours.”

He said the speaker of the Punjab Assembly can issue a notification, but the party has decided to adopt a legal way to contest its case. “Instead of an administrative action, we decided to approach the court and request it to sack the illegal chief minister.”

He said the president can also ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold a session on the no-trust motion, as the federal government also now allegedly lacks the 172 votes required in the lower house of the parliament to form or retain the government.

He said he is not sure whether the establishment is pressing the government to hold early elections. “But any patriotic Pakistani can feel the damage the country is suffering, and immediate elections are the only solution”.

He also said the government must hold elections preferably in September.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar dismissed the debate regarding the Punjab government’s purportedly impending departure as “baseless rumours”. “Those making such claims will have to prove everything,” he added.

He quoted the PTI lawyer as telling the ECP during a hearing that the party has asked its legislators in a meeting on April 1 to vote for Pervez Elahi. “In response, our lawyer asked for the written affidavit from Imran that the meeting in question actually took place.”

Tarar said the meeting record could have been verified from CCTV footage, but said no such evidence was available.

He said the PTI later retracted its statement and instead said it was a parliamentary meeting wherein such directions were issued.

“The case is open and shut and we are not worried about it,” Tarar said as he insisted the current Punjab government will continue as it was in “majority”.

